Cricket Australia eyes next evolution of Big Bash League to boost future growth and success

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) has been considering the next evolution of the Big Bash Leagues (BBL) over recent seasons to ensure their continued success and optimise growth opportunities, as per a release from CA.

As part of that work, the CA Board commissioned the Boston Consulting Group to consult with experts and stakeholders from across CA, Australian Cricket and around the world and provide recommendations for the next phase of the BBL and WBBL evolution.

BCG's report found there is significant existing commercial value in the Big Bash Leagues and the clubs, and strong potential for further growth.

This value is the result of 15 years of innovation by the Big Bash Leagues, Clubs and partners and strong strategic investment by Australian Cricket, including increased investment in the past two years, which have seen a resurgence in attendances, fan engagement and broadcast audiences.

The report outlines recommendations for consideration to both optimise the League's commercial value and initiatives, and how increased funding and investment could help improve fan experience, ensure strong and sustainable growth in all areas of the competitions and Australian Cricket more broadly.

These recommendations include are: Attracting the world's top players and enhancing Australian player availability through an optimised schedule, including a later start to the BBL season, and a higher salary cap; Different operating models and administrative structures; Potential for expansion; Recommendation of alternative forms of investment and ownership to realise the potential for growth, including consideration of private investment.

The report will now be subject to a thorough exploratory process before any decisions are made about the potential implementation of recommendations, and any associated timelines.

Mike Baird, CA Chair said, "We will work closely with the States and Territories, the Big Bash clubs, the players and our broadcast and commercial partners to consider the recommendations on how this value can be unlocked."

"It is very important to understand that no decisions have yet been made, and that any action taken will be for the benefit of the BBL, WBBL, fans and Australian Cricket more broadly," he added.

"That would include providing strong benefits across the game including investment in participation initiatives and player development," he noted.

Todd Greenberg, CA CEO said, "Over the past 15 years the Big Bash Leagues have set the standard in Australian sport for innovation and fan engagement and the BCG Report is a strong validation of all the work done across Australian Cricket to achieve this success."

"As well as creating amazing fan experiences, under its current operating model the League and its clubs are valuable assets with significant potential for growth," he noted.

"The success of the T20 format has been a huge boost for the game globally in attracting new audiences and increasing participation. We need to ensure that the Big Bash remains among the world's top sporting competitions," he added.

"We will now undertake an exploratory process of the recommendations in this report to ensure any action we take achieves this potential and is in the best interests of Australian Cricket and cricket fans," Greenberg said. (ANI)

