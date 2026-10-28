Cricket Australia in talks with Andrew McDonald over contract extension beyond 2027 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) is in discussions with men's head coach Andrew McDonald over a potential contract extension beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the governing body keen to ensure continuity while preparing for the transition to a new generation of players, reported Cricinfo.

McDonald's current contract runs until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, where Australia will defend their title. He has been in the role permanently since April 2022, overseeing a successful period that included Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup triumph and the World Test Championship title in the same year.

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CA chief executive Todd Greenberg confirmed that discussions were underway, while emphasising the need to plan for the eventual transition of an ageing Australian squad.

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"Yes, we are talking to Andrew about his contractual status and what that means going forward. He's held in incredibly high regard by the Cricket Australia board and by all of us," Greenberg said, according to Cricinfo.

"I think he's done an outstanding job, and I think his results tell you that," he added.

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Greenberg added that the board was looking beyond the immediate future as it considered the team's long-term direction.

"But in saying that, there's also an eye of what's coming next, and there's, no doubt, that there'll be a transition of this team, and we want to make sure that we can have oversight of that so that we protect and thrive into the next phase, whoever that might be," he said.

"We are in deep conversations about how this team will look and operate over the next six, 12, 18, 24 months. You know, we're in a generation of some of the best players that have ever played, so we're in a very fortunate position. But we have an eye on what that looks like after they finish their playing days. We don't know when that will be but, of course, we've got to have an eye on what the transition looks like," Greenberg added.

Outgoing CA chair Mike Baird also praised McDonald and chair of selectors George Bailey for their work with the Australian men's team, saying the governing body was fortunate to have them working together.

McDonald took charge in April 2022, while Bailey has held the selection role since August 2021. Their tenure has coincided with major international success, although Australia's standing in Test cricket faces a crucial test in the deciding match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, CA is continuing discussions with state associations over the potential privatisation of Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, with Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia actively considering their options.

The sale process for the Melbourne Renegades is progressing, while Greenberg said further decisions on private investment could emerge over the next six to eight weeks.

"We're still working our way through that, but my guess is at the moment that certainly Victoria's second team and Tasmania are particularly weighing up what that looks like," Greenberg said, as per Cricinfo.

"They're heavily engaged, and clearly we've been very open to talking to WA as well. I can't be definitive on which teams, because ultimately it's a decision for those states and their clubs," he added.

The developments come as former New South Wales premier Baird formally handed over the CA chairmanship to former Australia Test opener David Boon at Wednesday's annual general meeting. Baird had announced his departure last month after his state association declined to support him over the privatisation proposal.

CA also reported a net profit of AU$81.8 million for the 2025-26 season, recovering from losses in the previous two years. The home Ashes series and the white-ball series against India helped strengthen its financial position.

However, Greenberg said the two-day Tests in Perth and Melbourne had cost the organisation AU$20 million in lost revenue. He also warned of significant financial losses over the next two years due to international scheduling and a cyclical decline in media revenue.

"A lot of the capacity we've been able to generate this year will hold us in good stead for the next two years," he said. (ANI)

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