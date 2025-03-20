DT
Cricket board announces Rs 58 crore for Champions Trophy winning team

Cricket board announces Rs 58 crore for Champions Trophy winning team

The financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men’s Selection Committee
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:16 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. PTI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash award of Rs 58 crore for Team India on their winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025.

The financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men’s Selection Committee.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, registering four victories en route to the final. The team began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

BCCI president Roger Binny said: “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone put in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing system in place in our country.”

