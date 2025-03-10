New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The cricket fraternity united to extend heartfelt wishes to India for its exemplary performance under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and head coach Gautam Gambhir' guidance leading to its third Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

In front of a sold-out crowd and a pulsating atmosphere, India effortlessly chased down a competitive 252-run total against New Zealand. India stamped its authority and sealed a four-wicket triumph with an over to spare and added another ICC title to its cabinet.

As the Indian camp experienced euphoria and wrote another chapter of success in its rich history, social media was flooded with reactions from former cricketers celebrating the famous triumph.

"It was a privilege in my role as @ICC Chair to award Rohit Sharma the 2025 #ChampionsTrophy. His inspiring leadership and game-high 76 were critical in India's win over a gallant New Zealand in the Final," ICC Chairman Jay Shah wrote on X.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament due to a lower back injury, was ecstatic after India got its hands on the title with a "deserved" victory.

"Played like true champions! Congratulations to the entire team on a wonderful tournament and a well deserved win!" Bumrah wrote on Instagram.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, extended wishes to the entire nation and wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to 1.4 billion Indians! Jai Hind."

India's legendary opener Virender Sehwag extended wishes to the title-winning team and wrote on X, "After 11 years a multi year break out in June 2024 with the T20 WC win and within 8 months another ICC title for us, a third champions trophy win. Congratulations Team."

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh added, "HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD WELL DONE TEAM INDIA #ChampionsTrophy2025"

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Rohit's captaincy and wrote on X, "Rohit Sharma is a true leader--always bringing the team together and looking out for his players. He pushes everyone to be their best and truly deserves all the success and more!"

Former batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on X, "Champions! Congratulations Rohit and Team India, no praise high enough for the best in the business #ChampionsTrophy"

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar extended his wishes and wrote on X, "Champions Trophy CHAMPION.... Yeeeeehhhh."

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt note for India and its star-studded players and wrote on X, "What a game and what a final! The Champions Trophy comes home Outstanding captaincy by hitman @ImRo45 who led from the front all thru the tournament - he is blessed with the Midas touch when it comes to ICC white ball tournaments! Successful games for @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill @klrahul @hardikpandya7 who stepped up when needed and showed nerves of steel under pressure."

"@imjadeja @imkuldeep18 @akshar2026 #VarunChakaravarthy spun magic all thru the tournament and @MdShami11 was relentless with the ball! Tough luck @BLACKCAPS you had us on the edge till the very end. But this was our tournament! #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvNZ," he concluded.

The wishes poured in from across the globe as former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson clearly stated India "thoroughly" deserved to win the title.

"Thoroughly deserved win from India your quartet of spinners were outstanding today to squeeze NZ to a below par score. . NZ fought hard as expected and after a fine campaign they were beaten by a better team on the day.....that's sport," Hesson wrote on X.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan labelled India as the best white-ball team in the world and wrote on X, "Let's be honest India are the best team in the world in white ball cricket by a decent margin .. Throughly deserved to Win .. T20 holders/Champions trophy holders .. Now down to rest to try and catch up .. #India."

The 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar showered praise on the Champions Trophy winner and wrote on X, "The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!!" (ANI)

