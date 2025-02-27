New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's remarkable victory over England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has once again drawn praise from the cricketing world, with legends of the game applauding the team's steady rise in international cricket. The Asian side, known for its fearless brand of cricket, continued its impressive run in ICC tournaments, securing yet another historic win against a former world champion.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to commend Afghanistan's performance, stating that their success can no longer be considered an upset.

"Afghanistan's steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can't term their wins as upsets anymore, they've made this a habit now," Tendulkar wrote on X.

He also praised the individual brilliance that powered Afghanistan to victory.

"A superb century by Ibrahim Zadran and a wonderful five-for by Azmatullah Omarzai sealed another memorable win for Afghanistan. Well played!"

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Afghanistan's ability to deliver on the big stage, emphasizing their growing dominance over major teams.

"Another ICC win against England from Afghanistan. Well done," Pathan tweeted, acknowledging their growing consistency in global tournaments.

Echoing similar sentiments, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Afghanistan's rapid progress in international cricket, predicting even bigger achievements in the near future.

"Afghanistan is on a fast track to the top in world cricket. Won't be long before they start winning tournaments," Manjrekar remarked, reflecting the growing belief in Afghanistan's potential to claim major ICC titles.

Afghanistan produced a remarkable performance on Wednesday to edge out England in a Champions Trophy thriller in Group B. Batting first, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever total at an ICC Men's ODI tournament. Ibrahim Zadran notched the highest score in Champions Trophy history (177) as Afghanistan finished at 325/7.

While Joe Root helped England put on a good fight, the Afghan bowlers saw through a stunning win. Azmatullah Omarzai finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/58.

