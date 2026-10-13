"Cricket is in our blood": Sumant Bahl says becoming India Champions owner in WCL was "natural progression"

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): India Champions owner Sumant Bahl said his deep-rooted passion for cricket and professional background in hospitality and entertainment inspired him to become a team owner in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), describing the move as a natural progression given his association with the sport.

Bahl, who is an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-qualified umpire and officiates in England, said his love for cricket meant he did not need to think twice when the opportunity to own a team presented itself.

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"We are Indians, and cricket is in our blood. So needing inspiration for cricket doesn't even make sense as a question. We are in the business of hospitality and entertainment; we organise large-scale events. From there, this was a very natural progression. I am myself an ECB-qualified umpire, and I umpire in England. So the passion and love for cricket ran so deep that when this opportunity presented itself, there really was no second thought needed," Bahl told ANI.

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Drawing comparisons between Indian and English cricket, Bahl said both countries boast exceptional standards of the game, with playing conditions being a key differentiating factor. However, he highlighted India's current position at the top of world cricket and its immense popularity among fans.

"In terms of cricket quality, both are very, very exceptional. Of course, playing conditions make the biggest difference. Aside from that, I don't see any major difference. The single biggest difference is that the Indian team is currently globally at the very peak and vastly more popular compared to any other team. But in terms of the actual standards of cricket, I believe both are excellent," he added.

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Speaking about managing India's former international stars in the India Champions squad, including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan, Bahl dismissed the perception that handling celebrated cricketers could be challenging.

He said the team management initially had some apprehensions, partly because of its experience in organising large-scale Bollywood events. However, those concerns disappeared once the players came together during the inaugural season, with the team maintaining a friendly and cooperative environment through its third season.

"That is a myth that was perhaps in our minds before the first season. Part of it came from our background dealing with large-scale Bollywood events, so there was a slight apprehension initially. However, once everyone arrived in that first season, and we met, not a single player—and now we are in our third season—has given us any difficulty in managing. They are all pretty easygoing, completely cooperative, and very friendly. It is very much a close-knit, family-like environment," Bahl said.

Bahl also underlined WCL's unique appeal, saying the tournament brings together an exceptional collection of former international stars while allowing them to reconnect with fans in a more intimate setting.

He stressed that the players continue to approach the competition with the same intensity and pride associated with representing their respective countries, despite having moved away from active international cricket.

"The unique global advantage of WCL is that the calibre of star power packed into every single team simply doesn't exist in any other league. In that sense, it stands toe-to-toe with the world's premier cricket leagues today. And the competitiveness is total," he said.

"The moment you put on the shirt—the jersey stamped with your country's emblem—the moment you represent your country, you are like a soldier. They take the field with fierce competitive spirit," he added.

Bahl further said the players' more settled personal lives have enabled them to interact more freely with fans and fellow stars, enhancing the overall match-day experience for spectators.

He noted that the opportunity to watch familiar cricketing faces compete again, while also engaging with them more closely, makes WCL a distinctive experience compared with conventional international cricket.

"As a result, the live experience for viewers here and the fans filling the stadiums is actually far more intimate and enjoyable than standard national cricket," the India Champions owner said.

India Champions set to battle West Indies Champions on Tuesday in crucial WCL 2026 showdown.(ANI)

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