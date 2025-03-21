New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to captivate cricket fans worldwide, Cricket Predicta, India's leading cricket analytics show, unveiled an exclusive data-driven analysis of the tournament's evolution. Having meticulously broken down 1,097 matches and 252,383 balls, the study reveals key insights into how fitness, endurance, and data analytics have shaped the modern IPL.

At a curtain-raiser event of Cricket Predicta, Anil Chaudhary (Former International Umpire), Jwala Singh (mentor to Yashasvi Jaiswal), and Sarandeep Singh (Former India Cricketer and National Selector) dissected IPL's impact on the game, as per a press release from Cricket Predicta.

The analysis highlighted that IPL success is not just about big hits but also endurance and fitness. The staggering numbers reveal:

-Virat Kohli has run 71.45 km between wickets, emphasizing his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking.

-Rohit Sharma follows with 51.34 km, proving how strike rotation is a key part of his game.

-MS Dhoni, famous for his finishing prowess, has covered 45.84 km, showcasing his ability to build innings under pressure.

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary highlighted how IPL has redefined fitness. "Players today are not just focusing on power-hitting but on overall athleticism. Running between the wickets is a science, and players like Kohli, Rohit, and Dhoni have mastered it," he said.

The data also revealed that:

-Virat Kohli remains IPL's highest run-scorer with 8,004 runs, reinforcing his status as a modern-day great.

-Rohit Sharma has amassed 6,628 runs, consistently delivering for his team.

-MS Dhoni, with 5,243 runs, remains the ultimate finisher.

Coach Jwala Singh praised Kohli's consistency. "It is not just about talent; it is discipline. His ability to adapt, coupled with his fitness, sets him apart from others," he said.

Sarandeep Singh lauded Dhoni's finishing ability. "Dhoni is a master strategist. He understands when to accelerate when to take singles, and when to finish games in style," he remarked.

Teams today rely on data analytics for scouting and strategy. Sarandeep Singh noted, "IPL franchises now use in-depth data to track player performance. It's a key factor in identifying future stars and building winning teams."

Jwala Singh emphasized IPL's role in nurturing young talent. "Earlier, T20 cricket was seen as entertainment. Now, IPL is a gateway for young cricketers to make it big," he said.

Summing up the IPL's transformation, cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra stated, "IPL isn't just a tournament; it's a revolution. It has redefined scouting, fitness, and cricket strategy. The numbers prove that we are witnessing the rise of a new era." (ANI)

