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Home / Sports / Cricket Russia launches Russian T10 League with sole aim of reviving the sport in country

Cricket Russia launches Russian T10 League with sole aim of reviving the sport in country

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ANI
Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI): Cricket in Russia takes a big leap forward to revive the sport officially with the launch of the Russian T10 League. The initiative represents a landmark step in the sport's development across the country, with the long-term goal of establishing Russia as a credible cricketing nation on the world stage.

The Russian T10 League will be played on the 19th and 20th of September 2026 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, with four franchises competing in the inaugural season of the league. Moscow Foxes, Kremlin Stars, Kazan Falcons and St. Petersburg Lions will compete in 7 matches across the 2 days of competition, according to a press release from Cricket Russia.

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“The tournament is designed to be more than a sporting competition. It is part of a wider vision to promote cricket across Russia, attract new players and audiences, and create more opportunities for the development of the sport. With 60 players participating across four teams, the event provides a platform for cricketers to compete, gain experience and showcase their talent,” said Sambhav Jain, Director, Russian Cricket Federation (Cricket Russia).

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Russian T10 League is Russia's first structured domestic cricket calendar through a T-10 format tournament — ten overs per side, fast and accessible, which will be played later this year. Open to local Russian players, expat communities, and South Asian diaspora competing together from Day 1, the tournament is designed to showcase talent at the highest local level while making the sport immediately engaging for new audiences. A core objective of the tournament is to identify and develop homegrown Russian talent for the national pipeline.

Russian T10 League is the first step in the Russia Cricket Development Initiative envisions a future where cricket is a mainstream sport in Russia — with a thriving domestic league, world-class infrastructure in every major city, and a Russian national team competing on the international stage.

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“The launch arrives at a genuinely useful moment for cricket in, coming just two years before the sport returns to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. A federation-backed, city-based franchise competition gives Russia a clearer development pathway at a time when several associate nations are racing to professionalise their domestic structures,” Jain signed off.

Final Fixtures:

19th September 2026:

Match 1: Kremlin Stars vs Kazan Falcons

Match 2: Moscow Foxes vs Saint Petersburg Lions

Match 3: Kremlin Stars vs Moscow Foxes

20th September 2026:

Match 1: Kazan Falcons vs Saint Petersburg Lions

Match 2: Kremlin Stars vs Saint Petersburg Lions

Match 3: Kazan Falcons vs Moscow Foxes

Finals: 1st Place vs 2nd Place. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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