Cricket Scotland has hidden behind jurisdiction time and time again: Majid Haq

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Cricket Scotland's racial controversy is on the verge of reigniting following accusations against the board of being evasive and selectively choosing the most favorable results in addressing the consequences of inquiries into claims of racism and racist conduct, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Majid Haq, the former cricketer and his lawyers are running an anti- racism group which is involved in the process. The appearance of a report indicated that Haq had experienced racial discrimination and had been targeted for revealing allegations publicly. Cricket Scotland has strongly denied these claims of racism by the investigators.

Back in 2015, ODI World Cup Majid tweeted, " Always tougher when in a minority #race #colour", after which he was dropped from the team and never made a comeback despite being thier highest wicket-taker in the tournament for Scotland.

Aamer Anwar Haq's lawyer claims that one report states that Majid was discriminated against and victimised for raising complaints of racism. Haq said, "The board had tried to hide the report's conclusion from him. "It validates what I already knew - that I've been racially discriminated against and that I continue to be victimised as a result of speaking out. And yet Cricket Scotland has tried to hide that from me and brush me off with statements like 'we could have handled your departure from the World Cup better". As quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Majid felt that Cricket Scotland was hiding behind the Jurisdiction. He wants to see the investigation report and thinks everyone should know the truth.

"Cricket Scotland has hidden behind jurisdiction time and time again. Whilst I'm relieved to finally read my report and see the truth, I think everything should be disclosed and let the public decide who is culpable in all this. It's clear that a lot of information has been swept under the carpet," he said.

Cricket Scotland has expressed disappointment with the reports and said they are just opinions, which are also among many different reports.

"It is deeply disappointing that an investigative process which relied on the trust of individuals involved and a confidential report that followed is being utilised to further personal agendas". "The report is an opinion that was constructed around this matter and not a declaration of fact. Other opinions, as well as detailed legal analysis, were provided for the Cricket Scotland Board to consider how it would act." Cricket Scotland said. (ANI)

