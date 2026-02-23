Cape Town [South Africa], February 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the fixtures for the Proteas men's senior team for the 2026-27 home season, which promises a packed schedule featuring multi-format series against top international sides.

South Africa, continuing their defence of the ICC World Test Championship title, will be in action in a packed schedule at home where they are set to host Australia, Bangladesh and England, according to the ICC website.

South Africa's 2026/27 season is set to start with a multi-format series against Australia, starting with a three-match ODI series from September 24 to 30, followed by a three-match Test series between the two sides that contested the last World Test Championship final. South Africa secured the title in June with a five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.

In November, Bangladesh will tour South Africa for an all-format series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, with the opening Test scheduled at the Wanderers Stadium from November 15.

The home season will conclude with a multi-format tour by England, featuring three Tests beginning December 17 and three ODIs.

South Africa men's senior team home schedule for the 2026/27 season

South Africa vs Australia

ODI series

1st ODI - 24 September 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd ODI - 27 September 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd ODI - 30 September 2026, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test series

1st Test - 9-13 October 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd Test - 18-22 October 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd Test - 27-31 October, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Test series

1st Test - 15-19 November 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd Test - 23-27 November 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI Series

1st ODI - 1 December 2026, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

2nd ODI - 4 December 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI - 7 December 2026, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

T20I series

1st T20I - 10 December 2026, Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

2nd T20I - 12 December 2026, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

3rd T20I - 13 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs England

Test series

1st Test - 17-21 December 2026, DP World Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd Test - 26-30 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion

3rd Test - 3-7 January 2027, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

ODI series

1st ODI - 10 January 2027, Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI - 13 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

3rd ODI - 15 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein. (ANI)

