Cricket South Africa CEO brims with excitement, hope as 2027 World Cup host venues, brand identity unveiled

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 31 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki brimmed with hope and excitement as the brand identity and host venues for the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup were unveiled in Johannesburg on Thursday.

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A grand ceremony in Johannesburg unveiled the 12 venues that will host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with eight cities from South Africa, three from Zimbabwe and Namibia's capital Windhoek selected as tournament locations. The marquee 50-over tournament will return to Africa after 24 years, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia set to host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The continent previously staged the eighth edition of the tournament in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya served as co-hosts.

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The 14th edition of the World Cup will feature the world's top 14 teams and will be driven by the theme 'Three Nations, One Heartbeat', celebrating the shared spirit, diversity and community values of the three host nations. Embracing the African philosophy of 'Ubuntu' -- meaning "I am, because we are" -- the tournament aims to highlight compassion, unity and human connection. Aligned with the 'Make the Circle Bigger' vision, the 2027 World Cup will showcase Africa's rich cultural diversity, including its many traditions, 29 officially recognised languages and a wide range of identities that come together through cricket.

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Speaking during the ceremony on Cricket South Africa (CSA) Instagram page, Moseki said, "Well, it is taken us a while to get here, but we are hoping to finally get the country excited. We are hoping to get the African continent excited. We are hoping to get the world excited, you know. So it is really, really quite big, it is quite important, you know. But it is really the start of our marketing campaign for the World Cup itself. So hoping the country will get behind it and everyone will start getting excited about the event, about South Africa and Zimbabwe and Namibia hosting the world next year."