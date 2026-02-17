DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent for not appearing in Class 10 exam

Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent for not appearing in Class 10 exam

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): U-19 World Cup winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not appear for his class 10 CBSE board exam at the Podar International School in Bihar on Tuesday and was marked absent.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, said Sooryavanshi was marked absent in accordance with the CBSE policy.

Advertisement

"He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam," Sinha said.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals vs England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped india win the World Cup for the sixth time.

Sooryavanshi was also the Player of the tournament, scoring 439 runs in seven matches at a brilliant strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71. The left-handed opener hit the most sixes in the tournament (30 sixes).

Advertisement

The opener holds the record for the youngest debutant in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days, the youngest to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants, becoming the fastest Indian to hit a hundred, surpassing YusufPathan'ss record.

The explosive batter is preparing for the upcoming 2026 IPL season, in which he will play for the Rajasthan Royals. He will be one of the key players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts