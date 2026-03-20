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Home / Sports / Cricket's greatest icons gear up as International Masters League season 2 starts from October 24

Cricket's greatest icons gear up as International Masters League season 2 starts from October 24

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Cricket's greatest icons are set to return on Indian shores once again as the International Masters League (IML) returns for a highly anticipated season two. Following a blockbuster debut, the league will take centre stage from October 24 to November 14 2026, with matches hosted across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vizag, delivering another thrilling celebration of nostalgia and world-class T20 action.

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Season 1 saw India Masters crowned the inaugural champions, with the league featuring a stellar line-up of cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara. Building on that momentum,

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Season 2 is set to once again unite the game's most iconic names, bringing fans closer to the heroes who defined an era.

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The IML made a significant impact in its debut season, emerging as the second most-watched men's T20 league in India, with a reach of 246 million across TV and OTT platforms.

Speaking about the return of the tournament, Sunil Gavaskar, League Commissioner, said: "Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket's greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament."

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Season 2 will once again feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, with matches staged at premier cricket venues in India. Further details, including the full schedule, team rosters, and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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