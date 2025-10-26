Cristiano Ronaldo declares he is "hungry for more" after hitting 950 career goal

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Seasoned goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that he is still "hungry for more" after netting his 950th career goal in Al-Nassr's 2-0 triumph over Al-Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah.

Following his recent exploits for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, during which he struck the net in the 88th minute, Ronaldo now stands 50 shy of hitting 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo struck his sixth goal in as many appearances, as Al-Nassr maintained its flawless record in the 2025-26 league season.

With another win, Al-Nassr sits at the top of the Saudi Pro League on 18 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Taawoun and eight ahead of Al-Ittihad, the defending champions. With another goal in his illustrious career, Ronaldo declared that he is still craving for more and wrote on Instagram, "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has publicly stated his intention to pursue 1000 career goals, and earlier this month, he expressed his desire to achieve more, even though his family wants him to stop at 40.

"I want to keep playing for a few years, not many, I have to be honest. I want to thank all my teammates for having learned from all of them - and even from this younger generation as well. For me, it's a privilege to be with you. People, especially my family, say, 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?' But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when it's over, I'll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all," Ronaldo said after being awarded the inaugural Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globe on October 7 as quoted from Goal.com.

"I know I don't have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest. If it were 20 years ago, I would say I wanted to 'eat the world.' Now I don't see things that way. Age allows you to think differently. I have a philosophy of living day by day. Things go by so quickly, things change, and you can't make long-term plans. Right now, I make short-term plans because it gives me more energy that way. It gives me more of a will to live. That's what I try to do: enjoy each day, training session by training session, game by game. The rest will soon be seen," he added.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo will look to add more to his tally when he squares off against his former Real Madrid compatriot Karim Benzema in Al-Nassr's upcoming clash with Al-Ittihad in the last 16 of the King Cup of Champions. (ANI)

