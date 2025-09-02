Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], September 2 (ANI): One of the biggest football stars the world has ever seen, Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7), is now becoming the face of Saudi Tourism's latest campaign, 'I Came for Football, I Stayed For More."

This initiative, which is a part of the "Saudi, Welcome to Arabia" brand, highlights Saudi's schedule of sports and entertainment events across Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla. For fans of the football icon, this campaign, launching across key markets in Europe as well as India and China, features Ronaldo captivated by different events, inviting everyone to feel the shared energy and excitement.

This initiative is a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a plan to diversify the economy and expand its tourism sector. His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi, shared, "Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events. In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences."

Ronaldo endorses this vision with his comments, revealing a deep connection to his new home. "Being part of Saudi's journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago," Ronaldo said.

"Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition -- this is where the future of sport is being written. What I admire most about Saudi is how it honours its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium -- this is a place where every young athlete can dream big," he added.

The country has ambitious plans that are backed by a packed events calendar, which includes hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034, the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Esports Olympics Games 2027, and the Asian Winter Games 2029. Of course, other large-scale events like Formula 1, LIV Golf, and the Saudi Pro League will be a part of this mix. Its annual calendar continues to grow, with Riyadh Fashion Week, the Red Sea International Film Festival, Arts Biennales, and the eponymous Seasons - held in Riyadh and Jeddah- forming the cornerstone of activities.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, emphasised the growth. "This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings," he stated.

"Since 2018, we've hosted over 100 major international events, and as our calendar continues to expand, we're on track to reach our goal of 150 million visitors by 2030," he added.

Saudi is investing to become a global hub for events, as part of its Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the economy and expanding the tourism sector. It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5bn to GDP by 2030. Events play a pivotal role in this, boosting tourism numbers, driving infrastructure growth, creating jobs, and inspiring youth participation.

In his new role, Ronaldo is no longer just a player but a key ambassador for the country's transformation, aimed at pushing the idea of Saudi Arabia becoming a leader in global sports and entertainment. (ANI)

