 Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th Club goal to guide Manchester United past Everton : The Tribune India

Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th Club goal to guide Manchester United past Everton

Ronaldo scored the goal while playing as a substitute for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th Club goal to guide Manchester United past Everton

Photo: Premier League/ Twitter via ANI

ANI

Liverpool, October 10

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new milestone on Sunday in the Premier League when he scored his career's 700th club goal while playing as a substitute for Manchester United to earn a 2-1 victory against Everton.

With a game left to play, they now have 15 points after eight games, moving them up to fifth place in the standings.

The Red Devils entered the match fresh off of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Omonia Nicosia. Prior to it, Manchester City thrashed United 6-3 in league play. They were eager to establish some uniformity after receiving conflicting results.

Manchester United played well in the opening minutes of the match as they tried to control possession and dictate the pace.

Nevertheless, they were dealt a blow five minutes later when Alex Iwobi struck a stunning goal from about 25 yards out.

The Nigerian took a touch before blasting the ball into the top-right corner to score it 1-0 after Demarai Gray played the ball infield.

After 15 minutes, Antony tied the score with a beautiful curling effort that he assisted. After 29 minutes, Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game due to an injury, which allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to enter the match. After 44 minutes, he gave his team the lead again by assisting Casemiro for his 700th career club goal. At halftime, Manchester United had a 2-1 advantage.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

4
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

5
Himachal

World’s first giant swing backed by AI to be launched in Himachal's Manali

6
Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

7
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh won't get a penny; here is why

8
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

9
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

10
Nation

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, says Jaishankar on Khalistani activity in Canada

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Forei...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Yogi announces 3-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...

President, PM, other leaders pay homage to ‘grassroots politician’ Mulayam Singh Yadav

President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav

Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras being asc...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house: Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir