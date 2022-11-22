Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

November 22
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain’s second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” United said in a statement. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade
The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...
FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win
Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’
Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer
This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...
Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over 'bias'
34 women Army officers submit that despite top court’s direc...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...