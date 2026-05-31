"Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor": Ex France footballer-turned actor Leboeuf

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Former France footballer-turned actor Frank Leboeuf said that football legend Cristiano Ronaldo could be a great actor if he takes proper acting courses, pointing out how he is one of the best examples of working hard and turning out to be one of the best in their field.

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Lebouf, who switched from football to cinema and theatre and was an active footballer from 1988 to 2007, which included a FIFA World Cup win in 1998 and two FA Cup titles with Chelsea, feels that Cristiano, 41, can go big in movies.

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However, he feels that being talented would not be enough, and the footballer will have to take acting classes. Lebouf has notably appeared in the Stephen Hawking biopic, 'The Theory of Everything', and wants Portugal's icon to treat acting with the same discipline as football.

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As quoted by Goal.com, Lebouf said to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor if he does one thing right ... If he wants to do it, I have advice for him: do acting courses. Don't think you're an actor just like that. He's been the best example of working hard to become one of the best football players in the world. So, in order to become an actor, you also have to work. I am pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo will be a great actor. I wish him the best, but he has to follow acting courses. He has to respect the world of this industry."

In a bid for his maiden World Cup title, the only title which is left to win for him, the 41-year-old will be making a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup appearance this year, having made his tournament debut back in 2004.

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Portugal will start their campaign against DR Congo on June 17, before playing Uzbekistan on June 23, and their last group stage game will be against Colombia on June 27.

Recently, Ronaldo finally conquered Saudi Arabia after he guided Al Nassr to their 11th Saudi Pro League (SPL) title after scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on Friday night, securing the superstar's first league crown in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in January 2023. (ANI)

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