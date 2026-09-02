Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 2 (ANI): Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma visited Keralam, where she met the Chief Minister, VD Satheesan. Locals shared with her the passion they had for football and the multi-time UEFA Champions League-winning striker, who has conquered all clubs from Manchester to Madrid.

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Satheesan posted a video of Elma's interaction with him and locals on his X handle. The CM clicked a picture with her as well.

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"Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to him. #CR7 #Football #Keralam."

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Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football… pic.twitter.com/h39BOrQKix — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 2, 2026

Currently in Al-Nassr colours, Cristiano is chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals, currently sitting on 978 goals, finding the net in his side's 2-1 win over Al-Tawooun last Friday.

'CR7' was last seen in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw his team get eliminated in the round of 16 in July.

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A late Mikel Merino strike helped Spain clinch the quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 win in a match that was expected to feature goals, with the likes of Bruno, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the match.

Cristiano, playing his last-ever FIFA World Cup as he announced ahead of the Spain clash, was once again made to leave with the pitch with sorrow on his face and tears in his eyes as a late winner from Mikel Merino and plenty of missed chances by his side, including from him and Bruno Fernandes saw Portugal suffer again, marking the end of legendary striker's career at the grandest stage of the sport. The football legend ended his WC career with 11 goals and became the first player to score in six successive WC tournaments.

Since Cristiano's debut at the grandest stage, Portugal has achieved fourth place in his debut tournament in 2006, followed by a round of 16 in the 2010 edition, then a group stage exit in 2014 and then another pre-quarterfinal exit in 2018.

The 2022 edition saw Portugal doing slightly better, making it to the quarterfinals, but it was his long-time rival Lionel Messi who pretty much ended the 'GOAT' debates by capturing the prestigious trophy for Argentina and delivering a sensational performance in the final. (ANI)

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