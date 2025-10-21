Lisbon [Portugal], October 21 (ANI): Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son has earned a call-up to the national under-16 squad for the first time ever, reported ESPN on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The fifteen-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, currently with his father in Saudi Arabia, where the iconic footballer represents Al Nassr, has been included in the Portugal under-16 22-player squad for the Federation Cup tournament in Turkey.

Advertisement

The youth tournament, which will be played from October 30 to November 4, will feature matches against teams from Turkey, Wales, and England.

Advertisement

His selection comes after a call-up to the under-15 team this year in May, and this step takes him one step further towards possibly sharing the pitch with his father in national colours someday.

The famed footballer's son has also spent time in the youth set-ups of Juventus and Manchester United, two massive clubs that his father represented before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

Advertisement

Cristiano made his under 15 debut way back in 2001 and has secured 223 international appearances and 143 goals for the senior team, both a world record in men's international football. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)