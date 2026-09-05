DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Croatia legend Modric set to continue international career post WC; confirms availability for UEFA Nations League

Croatia legend Modric set to continue international career post WC; confirms availability for UEFA Nations League

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Zagreb [Croatia], September 5 (ANI): Croatia legend Luka Modric will be continuing his international career after the FIFA World Cup, making himself available for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Czechia, FIFA World Cup champions Spain, and England, confirmed the country's football governing body on Saturday.

Croatian Football Federation confirmed the availability of the 40-year-old football legend on their official X handle.

Advertisement

"#Croatia captain @lukamodric10 will be included in the upcoming national team squad for # NationsLeague encounters with Czechia, Spain, and England! Modrić has confirmed to head coach Slaven Bilić and HNS president Marijan Kustić his availability for the Nations League and is ready to continue his fascinating international career, with 202 caps and historic achievements," posted the federation's account on their X handle.

Advertisement

Speaking about Modric's decision to continue, coach Bilic said, "Of course, this Luka's decision makes me extremely happy, we are all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I am looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world"

Currently playing for AC Milan in Serie A, he has made two appearances in the new season, not having made any goals and assists so far.

Advertisement

In the FIFA World Cup this year, Modric captained his side to a round-of-32 finish, losing to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. In four matches, he produced five chances and delivered one assist.

UEFA Nations League 2026/27 will start from September 24 onwards. Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up, finished as runners-up in the competition in 2022-23 edition, losing to Spain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts