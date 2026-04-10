Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): To promote fitness and community engagement, CRPF's 84 Battalion has developed sports infrastructure and inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir's first Pickleball court.

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Commandant, 84 Battalion CRPF N. Ranbir Singh emphasised that physical fitness is a top priority for personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force. To support this, the 84 Battalion in Ramban has developed extensive fitness infrastructure, including multiple modern gyms and a variety of sports facilities.

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Despite demanding security duties and limited time, personnel actively use these resources to maintain fitness. The recent addition of a pickleball court, marking Shaurya Diwas, highlights the force's effort to adopt new sports and promote overall well-being.

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Singh added that such training and fitness initiatives help ensure CRPF personnel remain confident, capable, and ready to handle challenges across diverse operational environments.

"For every officer, physical fitness is paramount. Keeping this in mind, we have created extensive infrastructure at the 84 Battalion in Ramban. Our personnel spend long hours on road security duty, so time is limited. We have set up 21 state-of-the-art gyms, with 30-40 people using them daily, plus an open gym accessible to all. Facilities now include volleyball, handball and basketball courts, lawn tennis, badminton, and most recently, a pickleball court, opened on Shaurya Diwas. Pickleball is a new and fast-growing sport, and this addition reflects our commitment to fitness. As India's largest internal security force, CRPF draws on vast experience from conflict theatres across the country. Our training and fitness infrastructure ensures personnel remain confident and prepared to face any challenge," Singh told ANI.

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Pickleball has witnessed rapid growth in India in recent years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, with several leagues emerging across the country. (ANI)

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