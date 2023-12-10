Crumbling like a house of cards

PTI

Mumbai, December 9

England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series here today.

After winning the toss, England produced a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out India for 80 runs. Charlotte Dean (2/16), Lauren Bell (2/18), Sarah Glenn (2/13) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/13) took two wickets each. Jemimah Rodrigues (30) was the top-scorer, while Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

In reply, England overhauled the target in 11.2 overs. Renuka Singh (2/26) struck twice in the same over to leave England at 19/2 in 3 overs but Alice Capsey (25) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (16) kept them in the hunt.

Spinner Deepti Sharma removed Amy Jones (5) and Freya Kemp (0) off successive deliveries but it was too late in the end. Saika Ishaque (1/21) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/7) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores: India: 80 all out in 16.2 overs (Jemimah 30; Glenn 2/13, Ecclestone 2/13, Dean 2/16); England: 82/6 in 11.2 overs (Capsey 25, Sciver-Brunt 16; Deepti 2/4, Renuka 2/26). — PTI

Unexpected crowd

Commotion was witnessed outside the Wankhede Stadium during the India-England match as a lot of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said. The authorities had provided free entry through QR codes, said an official. But they did not expect a big crowd, and when people tried to enter the stadium through the only gate that was open, it led to disorder.

Australian skipper Healy dares India to prepare turning pitches

Melbourne: The Australian women’s cricket team’s new captain Alyssa Healy has dared India to prepare turning pitches during their upcoming tour of the country as the visitors too boast of a potent spin attack. Healy was officially named Australia’s fulltime skipper across formats today following Meg Lanning’s shock retirement last month. “I’m actually really intrigued to see as to what sort of wickets they prepare,” Healy said. “I think we’ve got a really good spin attack. So do that at your own peril. Don’t get me wrong, the Indians have got a strong spin attack as well. But I mean, we’ve got some of the best leg-spinners in the world. We’ve got Ash Gardener, who took nine wickets on English soil. So yeah, prepare spinning wickets at your own peril,” she added. Australia have named four spinners — off-spinner Gardner, veteran left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen and leg-spinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham — in their 16-member touring squad for India. The tour will feature a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

