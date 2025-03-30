New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staged a strong comeback after Nitish Rana's explosive knock in Guwahati, limiting Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 182/9 in the 11th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Opting to field first, CSK struck early as veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4. However, Nitish Rana, promoted to No. 3, played a breathtaking innings of 81 off 36 balls, smashing ten boundaries and five sixes.

Rana forged an 86-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (20), before the latter fell to Noor Ahmad. He then built a 38-run partnership with captain Riyan Parag before being caught by MS Dhoni off Ashwin's delivery.

Following Rana's dismissal, Rajasthan struggled to maintain momentum. Dhruv Jurel (3) was Noor's second victim, while Wanindu Hasaranga (4) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja. Parag contributed 37 before being cleaned up by Matheesha Pathirana as RR stumbled to 166/6.

Jofra Archer fell for a duck to Khaleel Ahmed, while impact player Kumar Kartikeya managed just a single before being run out. Shimron Hetmyer, retained by the Royals, added a handy 19 off 16 but was eventually dismissed by Pathirana.

CSK's bowling attack was well-rounded, with Pathirana (2/28), Noor Ahmad (2/28), and Khaleel Ahmed (2/38) picking up two wickets each, while Jadeja (1/10) and Ashwin (1/46) chipped in with one apiece.

Chennai now needs 183 runs to secure their second win of the season, while Rajasthan must defend their total to claim their first victory.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 182/9 (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37; Matheesha Pathirana 2/28) vs. Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

