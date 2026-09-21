CSK ropes in Zaheer Khan as Head Coach for IPL 2027

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ropes in veteran pacer Zaheer Khan as the team's Head Coach for IPL 2027.

The veteran seamer has replaced Stephen Fleming, who had been in the role for 16 years and helped deliver five IPL titles, as per a press release.

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Khan was most recently with Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor, but the two parted ways in 2025. Before that, he was part of the Mumbai Indians setup from 2018 to 2022, initially serving as Director of Cricket Operations before becoming Global Head of Development as the owners expanded their portfolio and acquired T20 teams around the world. The CSK role will, however, mark his first stint as a head coach.

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A crucial part of India's successful World Cup 2011 campaign, Zaheer comes with vast experience across formats, having played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India in a career that spanned 14 years.

In the IPL, Zaheer has played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles post his retirement.

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Rupa Gurunath, owner of Chennai Super Kings, said, "We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise."

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said, "Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains, and we look forward to having him in our family."

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history," Zaheer Khan said. (ANI)

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