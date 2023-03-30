Chennai Super Kings' super king

Among the 10 teams, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings remain sentimental favourites of the fans, primarily because of the man at the helm. The 41-year-old Dhoni remains a top draw even though his batting prowess hasn’t got requisite return.
Having already led the team to four titles, Dhoni, who could be playing his last season, would like to go out on a high. With the IPL returning to its home and away format, CSK will get to play seven games at ‘Fortress Chepauk’. With star England all-rounder Ben Stokes in their ranks, CSK will have an imposing look. The opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad looks one of the most settled among all teams. Ambati Rayudu, Stokes, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will form a solid batting core.
At their home ground, Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali could prove to be very effective on slow tracks where run-scoring could be difficult. — PTI
Squad
MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal
Captain: MS Dhoni
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Home Ground: Chennai
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...