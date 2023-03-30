Chennai Super Kings' super king

Among the 10 teams, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings remain sentimental favourites of the fans, primarily because of the man at the helm. The 41-year-old Dhoni remains a top draw even though his batting prowess hasn’t got requisite return.

Ben Stokes

Having already led the team to four titles, Dhoni, who could be playing his last season, would like to go out on a high. With the IPL returning to its home and away format, CSK will get to play seven games at ‘Fortress Chepauk’. With star England all-rounder Ben Stokes in their ranks, CSK will have an imposing look. The opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad looks one of the most settled among all teams. Ambati Rayudu, Stokes, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will form a solid batting core.

At their home ground, Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali could prove to be very effective on slow tracks where run-scoring could be difficult. — PTI

Squad

MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal

Captain: MS Dhoni

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Home Ground: Chennai