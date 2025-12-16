New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma, the two massive uncapped Indian signings made by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, expressed their excitement to play under Indian and CSK icon MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

Prashant and Karthik became the joint-most-expensive uncapped Indian players to be signed by an IPL franchise, getting Rs 14.20 crores each from CSK during the IPL Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Speaking on JioStar during the 'Match Centre Live Auction 2026', Veer, UP's finisher during the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), said, "I am happy to be joining Chennai Super Kings because MS Dhoni is there. The way he bats in the lower order, his mindset, the way he talks, how he controls his body and stays so focused -- there is so much to learn from him. Batting in the lower order is not easy, but what he has done is special. Even if I can learn four or five per cent from him, it will be very useful for me."

Advertisement

Also, Karthik said in a video posted on ESPNCricinfo and on the broadcast at Star Sports, "Family is really happy, parents, uncle and all are really happy. All of them were dancing words to describe this feeling. Very excited to play under MS Dhoni. I was so happy that I cried. I was so nervous when bidding started, and I kept crying even after it finished and people were dancing"

Prashant, an all-rounder from UP, also got attention with a massive bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, CSK, RR and SRH. It was the five-time champions CSK that persisted until the last and secured him for Rs 14.20 crores.

Advertisement

He has been a solid performer for UP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scoring 112 runs in six innings at an average above 37, a strike rate above 170, and a best score of 40*. He also took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of around 18.

Mumbai Indians (MI) started the bidding war for Sharma at the base price of Rs 30 lakh. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joined the fray as the price jumped to Rs 5 crore.CSK then made a bid for Sharma, pushing up his price. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a last-gasp bid, before the five-time champions CSK bagged Sharma for an eye-catching price of Rs 14.20 crore.

Karthik, a rising wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, has played 12 T20S matches and 11 innings, scoring 334 runs at 30.36 and a strike rate of 162.92, with two fifties.

In the Ranji Trophy, Sharma has played five matches and six innings, scoring 331 runs at a superb average of 55.16, including two centuries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)