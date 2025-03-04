CT 2024: NZ skipper Santner puts emphasis on players' "recovery" amid scheduling row ahead of semi-final clash

Lahore [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner emphasized the importance of players' "recovery", considering the quick turnaround of games in a jam-packed cricket schedule.

The schedule of the ongoing Champions Trophy has turned out to be a much-debated topic. The uproar around the tournament's schedule started with former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton pointing out an advantage to the Indian team, resulting from all of their games being hosted in Dubai.

With the rest of the teams travelling to different venues, Hussain and Atherton believe India holds an upper hand over the opposition because of the absence of travelling time and picking up a squad based on a single venue.

New Zealand has stayed neutral when posed a question about the scheduling of the entire tournament. On the eve of their semi-final clash against South Africa in Lahore, Santner was quizzed about the schedule of the marquee event.

Instead of focusing on the ongoing event, the New Zealand skipper pointed out an "issue" all around, leaving players with minimal time to recover ahead of the next fixture.

"I think scheduling is an issue just all around. I think when you do have time to rest and recover, I think it's very important, like you said, with the quick turnaround of games. One-day cricket can be quite exhausting on the body, so I think for us today, it might be making sure the bowlers are ready for tomorrow. I can't imagine they'll be doing much today; they are just getting ready," Santner said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second semi-final on Thursday.

New Zealand concluded their group stage against India in Dubai last Sunday and then travelled to Lahore to prepare for the semi-final against the Proteas. According to sources, Australia and South Africa arrived in Dubai on Sunday, before the semi-final. South Africa returned to Pakistan after the semi-final lineup became clear.

"I think, yeah, I mean, I don't know what you can change. I think with the heavy international schedule, franchise schedule, and then trying to schedule ICC events, it can be quite a challenge. Logistically, it looks like a bit of a challenge at times, but I think everyone's professional about it. As long as you're ready for the game and be good to go and then yeah, making sure recovery is quite important," the New Zealand skipper added. (ANI)

