CT 2025: "India controlled middle overs better...": NZ skipper Santner after 44-run loss

Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): Following his side's loss to India in the final group stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said the wicket was slower than what Kiwis had experienced in the Pakistan leg of the competition so far, and India managed to control the middle overs better.

Despite Kane Williamson's fighting knock, the Kiwis fell into a brilliant, well-planned spin choke unleashed by Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja. India beat NZ by 44 runs to finish their group stage with three wins in three games. India will face Australia in the semifinal on March 4 in Dubai.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Santner said, "It was a slower wicket than what we have come against. We knew that going in. India controlled the middle phase better."

He also lauded Shreyas Iyer for his fine knock and hailed Indian spinners for "squeezing" NZ batters.

"The key for us was getting wickets in the powerplay, and that was good to see. Our next game is in Lahore (against South Africa), where (Matt) Henry will be massive. (On facing South Africa) On those wickets with some pace and bounce, they have four good pacers, so we will have to see how we play them. We have to wait and see if it is a used or a fresh surface," added Santner.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed,d and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in the fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled the Kiwis' middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. Kiwis were skittled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. (ANI)

