Home / Sports / CT 2025: Kane Williamson's poor ICC ODI finals run continues, India take early wickets

During his short stay at the crease, Williamson could score just 11 runs in 14 balls, with a four against Mohammed Shami. However, he handed an easy catch to Kuldeep Yadav, becoming the third wicket of the match.
ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): New Zealand batter Kane Williamson's poor run in ICC ODI finals continued as he was dismissed for yet another poor score in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

In three ICC ODI final appearances, Williamson has had an extremely poor record: 12 against Australia in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup finals in Melbourne, 30 against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals at London and now just 11 runs against India at Dubai, which totals to 53 runs in three innings.

Williamson, though, has a solid record in ICC finals across ODI, Tests and T20Is, with 239 runs in six innings across five matches at an average of 47.80, with a half-century each in T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2021 and ICC World Test Championship final against India in the same year, with best score of 85.

Coming to the match, at the end of 20 overs, NZ was 101/3, with Tom Latham (12*) and Daryl Mitchell (17*) unbeaten. After a brisk 57-run opening partnership between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Kiwis lost the plot with early scalps of Will, Rachin and Kane.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

