Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): With a five-wicket haul against a formidable Indian side in Dubai, Matt Henry surpassed the legendary Richard Hadlee to become New Zealand's eighth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

In the final group stage match between India and New Zealand of the ongoing Champions Trophy on Sunday, the experienced right-arm quick went past Hadlee's tally of 158 scalps in ODIs.

With his blistering pace, Henry left the Indian batters in shreds and returned with figures of 5/42. With another searing display, Henry now boasts 163 scalps in 90 matches, at an average of 24.85, while maintaining a strike rate of 28.78.

Henry's wicket pool featured India's premier batters, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. He capped off his sublime display with the ball by sending Mohammed Shami back to the dugout on the final ball of the first inning.

Henry drew the first blood and took the first step to maintaining his impressive record against India in the powerplay. In the first 10 overs of the format, Henry has scythed 10 wickets, an average of 20.20, a strike rate of 28.8, and an economy of 4.20, highlighting his effectiveness against the Men in Blue.

The Kiwi pacer spearheaded the pace attack and made an instant impact, removing in-form Shubman Gill for just two runs. The young opener, who has exhibited stellar form, got outdone by a swirling nip-backer, which left him pinned in front of the stumps.

Henry then dealt another massive blow by dismissing Kohli, who came out to bat in his 300th ODI match. Glenn Phillips spread his wings and displayed his impeccable athleticism by taking a one-handed stunner at point to send the Indian talisman back to the pavilion.

He broke the promising partnership that was brewing between Hardik and Jadeja. With a back-of-length delivery, Henry made Jadeja commit to a cut shot, which flew towards the backward point. Kane Williamson instinctively dove to his left and took a one-handed stunner.

When Hardik Pandya threatened to lift India to a herculean total, Henry deceived him with a drop in pace. In search of the boundary rope, Hardik holed it to Rachin Ravindra at deep square leg. (ANI)

