CT 2025: Rachin, Bracewell shine as NZ marches into semis; Pakistan out, India moves to SFs

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): A top-notch century from all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and a half-century from Tom Latham helped New Zealand march into the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With two wins in two matches, Kiwis have marched into the semifinals and so have India, who are also sitting with two wins in two matches. Bangladesh and Pakistan, who have lost both of their matches with one matches left, are out of the competition.

In the run chase of 237, the Kiwis were off to a horror start as the pair of Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana picked up Will Young (0) and Kane Williamson (5) early, reducing NZ to 15/2 in 3.3 overs.

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway then stabilised the innings, with Conway collecting three successive fours against Nahid.

NZ touched the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs.

Mustafizur ended the 57-run partnership, cleaning up Devon Conway for 30 in 45 balls, with six fours. NZ was 72/3 in 15.4 overs.

Tom Latham joined Ravindra at the crease. Ravindra reached his half-century with an imperius shot down the ground, in 50 balls, with six fours.

NZ reached the 100-run mark in 21.3 overs.

Rachin kept collecting boundaries against spinners Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto and Rishad Hossain effortlessly. NZ reached the 150-run mark in 29.5 overs.

Rachin raced to his century in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six. He became the NZ batter with the most centuries in ICC tournaments, with four centuries across 50-over World Cups (3) and ICC Champions Trophy (1), scoring centuries on his World Cup and Champions Trophy debut.

NZ reached the 200-run mark in 38 overs.

Rishad broke the 129-run stand between Rachin and Latham, removing the former for 112 in 105 balls, with 12 fours and a six as he went for a big shot. NZ was 201/5 in 38.2 overs.

Latham was run out by Mahmudullah for 55 in 76 balls, with three fours. NZ was 214/5 in 41.4 overs.

Glenn Phillips (21* in 28 balls, with two fours and a six) and Michael Bracewell (11*) took NZ to a win, with five wickets and 23 balls left).

Earlier, after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first, Tanzid Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto gave a fine start to Bangladesh, with both taking on well against Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. Jamieson was smashed for three fours in the eighth over by Shanto.

Their promising stand was cut short by Michael Bracewell, who removed Tanzid for 24 (in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) after a fine catch by Kane Williamson. Bangladesh was 45/1 in 8.2 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in nine overs.

Bangladesh encountered another jolt as Will O'Rourke cleaned up Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 13, (Bangladesh: 64/2 in 12 overs) and while Shanto collected fours against pace, his partnership with Towhid Hridoy did not last long either, with a release shot going into hands of Williamson again, putting end to Towhid's disappointing knock of seven in 24 balls. Bangladesh was 97/3 in 20.3 overs. Bracewell got his second wicket.

Bangladesh reached their 100-run mark in 21.1 overs.

Shanto reached his half-century in 71 balls, with eight fours.

Bracewell continued to dig a hole into Bangladesh's batting line-up, with quick wickets of experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (2) and Mahmudullah (4). Bangladesh was 118/4 in 26.1 overs.

Shanto paired up with Jaker Ali, stitching a brief counter-attack and getting Bangladesh to 150-run mark in 35.1 overs.

Shanto's well-compiled knock was ended by Will O'Rourke, who cleaned him up for 77 in 110 balls, with nine fours. Bangladesh was 163/6 in 37.2 overs.

Brief partnerships of 33 runs between Rishad Hossain (26 in 25 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jaker (45 in 55 balls, with three fours and a six) and 35 runs between Jaker and Taskin Ahmed (10) pushed Bangladesh to 236/9 in their 50 overs.

Bracewell (4/26) in 10 overs was the top bowler for New Zealand. O'Rourke got two wickets, while Henry and Jamieson got two wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 236/9 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45, Michael Bracewell 4/26) vs New Zealand (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55, Nahid Rana 1/43). (ANI)

