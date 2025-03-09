CT 2025: Ravindra Jadeja delivers 3rd most expensive spell in ICC event final by a spinner

Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): Indian ace spinner Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable outing with the ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final as he registered the third-most economical spell by a spinner in an ICC event final and second-most economical spell by a spinner in CT final.

Jadeja had a fine spell of 1/30 in 10 overs, with an economy of 3.00, taking a crucial wicket of Tom Latham.

Above Jadeja's spell are: Pat Symcox's 2.90 (10-0-29-0) against West Indies during the 1998 Wills International Cup (ICC Knockout/Champions Trophy 1998) final and Harbhajan Singh's 2.70 (10-1-27-3) during the Champions Trophy 2002 final against Sri Lanka.

Though India's World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev tops the list with an economy rate of 1.90 per over against West Indies during the 1983 World Cup final, during his spell of 1/21, he had bowled just 11 overs during a time when ODIs were sixty-overs per side. Taking completed overs into account, West Indies' legend Joel Garner's spell of 1/24 in 12 overs during the same match is the most economical spell in an ICC ODI final.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

