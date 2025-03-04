Lahore [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal two against New Zealand at Lahore, South African captain Temba Bavuma said that the clash will be a fine affair between two sides with solid bowling attacks. He also hailed the Kiwi bowling attack as a "disciplined" one.

On Wednesday, Proteas and New Zealand will be fighting for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.

Speaking about NZ's bowling in the pre-match presser, Bavuma said, "I think just their bowling as a whole in New Zealand, it is quite a formidable one. It's quite a disciplined bowling attack. Up front, the guys with the new ball do not give you much to score from, so you really got to be decisive as an opening batter.

And then in the middle, you have got guys who, again, do not give you much to score from and are able to kind of squeeze the game and force you to make a mistake. So, I think, as batters, we know that we are going to have to work hard. We are going to have to bat ourselves into a position where we can almost make the play against them."

And no different to how we generally go about our batting innings. But I think us as well as the Proteas. I mean, we are also quite confident in our bowling attack. So, I think yeah, it will be a good show and offering between the two bowling attacks. I do not think there is a lot between the two bowling attacks. I guess tomorrow it will be up to whoever shows up and executes based on the day," he concluded his point.

Bavuma also gave a fitness update on batter Aiden Markram and about the arrival of traveling reserve all-rounder George Linde. He said that he is also training after missing the last game due to illness against England.

"Aiden [Markram] - he is doing his fitness test. I guess we will know at the end of this practice where it stands with him. I am feeling a lot better. I will be training today. Tony [de Zorzi] as well, he is looking a lot better. But yeah, we are quite hopeful in terms of the guys that we have. George [Linde] - he is coming in as a traveling reserve, if anything does not go according to plan from that perspective," said Bavuma.

Speaking on tackling New Zealand's premier batter Kane Williamson, Bavuma admitted that he has always been a "thorn" for Proteas, and they do have plans against him. In 18 ODIs against Proteas, he has made 803 runs at an average of 57.35, with three centuries and three fifties.

On the side's approach for the semifinal, Bavuma said that the team wants their best cricket to come tomorrow.

"Yes, it is important, but we definitely would not be blowing it out of proportion. It is the semi-final; we want to play our best cricket," he added.

Speaking on playing New Zealand in the tri-series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy, Bavuma said that the tournament gave them a look at the Kiwis' side.

"I do not think it will be too far from what they will put out tomorrow. Obviously, from our side, it will be different members from that team, so I guess there is a difference there. Obviously, the conditions as well, the dimensions, when we played here the last time, there was one short side and one big side, so I think it is just expecting that. And obviously, the nature of the wicket as well. When we played, it was a good wicket. The last game that we played here, I think it was Australia and Afghanistan, the ball swung quite a bit, so maybe that is something different. So, I think it is just more intel, really and getting a proper look at the team members," he concluded.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith. (ANI)

