Dubai [UAE], March 4 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli continued to raise the bar with yet another pressure-defying knock against Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, bringing Men in Blue to a convenient win.

During a run-chase of 265 on a tricky surface, India was reduced to 43/2, but Virat stabilised the innings with a big match knock of 84 in 98 balls, which came at a strike rate of 85.71 laden with five fours. While Virat perished to Adam Zampa for the sixth time in ODIs, he played his role perfectly, forming great partnerships against Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul.

Notably, this is Virat's 24th fifty-plus score in ICC ODI tournaments in 53 innings, overtaking legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (23 in 58 innings) to reach a new high. In ICC ODI tournaments, Virat has slammed six centuries and 18 fifties and made 2,541 runs at an average of 65.15, behind Tendulkar (2,719 runs in 61 matches at an average of 52.28, with seven tons and 16 fifties).

The 36-year-old also became the first-ever player to complete 1,000 runs in knockout matches across all ICC competitions, i.e, the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, ICC World Test Championship and ICC Champions Trophy.

Across all ICC tournament knockout matches, Virat has made 1,023 runs at an average of 53.84, with a century and nine fifties. His best score is 117, during the World Cup 2023 semifinals against New Zealand.

The veteran is also now India's highest run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy and overall second-highest. In 17 matches and 16 innings, Virat has scored 746 runs at an average of 82.88, with a century and six fifties. His best score is 100*, made against Pakistan in this ongoing tournament. The highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy is West Indies icon Chris Gayle, who has made 791 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.73, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 133*.

Virat also became only the second player to complete 8,000 runs in ODI run-chases after Tendulkar. Of the 237 players who have aggregated at least 1000 runs in ODI run-chases, Kohli is the only one with a 60-plus average. In 170 ODIs while chasing, Virat has scored 8,063 runs in 159 innings at an average of 64.50, with 28 centuries and 41 fifties and the best score is 183.

In successful winning chases, Virat is the highest run-getter of all time and his stature continues to get bigger. He has 5,913 runs in successful run chases at an average of 89.59 in 105 matches and 99 innings, with 24 centuries and 25 fifties. His best score is 183.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-centuries stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was eventually skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought back India into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

