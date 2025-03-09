DT
CT 2025: Virat's dissapointing run in ICC ODI finals continues

During the final, Virat came to the crease after a 105-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ended with Gill getting dismissed by Santner for 31 runs in 50 balls against a six, thanks to a brilliant catch from Glenn Phillips.
ANI
Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): The disappointing run of star India batter Virat Kohli in ICC ODI finals continued as he just managed a run during the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at Dubai on Sunday.

Now, in five ICC ODI finals, Virat has scored 138 runs in five matches at an average of 27.60, with the best score of 54.

This includes useful knocks of 35 and 43 during ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy finals, which played a crucial role in the team's title win.

After that, he managed five runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finals at The Oval, 54 against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final and now just one against the Kiwis in the ongoing match.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

