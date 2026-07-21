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Home / Sports / Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon return as Australia name 13-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon return as Australia name 13-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Melbourne [Australia], July 21 (ANI): Australia have welcomed back captain Pat Cummins, premier pacer Josh Hazlewood and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, with the trio returning from injury in a 13-member squad announced on Monday.

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The series, to be played in Darwin and Mackay in August, will mark the beginning of a demanding stretch for Australia, who are scheduled to play at least 20 Tests over the next 11 months, culminating with the Ashes in England, with a potential World Test Championship final also on the horizon, according to Cricinfo.

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National selector George Bailey expressed his delight at the return of the experienced trio.

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"The NSP [national selection panel] look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan," Bailey said, as per Cricinfo.

"They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM [sports science, sports medicine] teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries," he added.

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Bailey also underlined that the selectors have kept additional players ready considering Australia's packed international calendar.

"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead-up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players," said Bailey.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon replace Michael Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett, who were part of Australia's squad for the final Ashes Test in Sydney earlier this year. All three have been named on standby for the Bangladesh series.

The squad also reflects Australia's transition following Usman Khawaja's retirement from Test cricket. Cameron Green and Beau Webster, who featured together in the middle order during the Sydney Test, are expected to continue in the playing XI, with Green likely to move into the No. 5 position.

Jake Weatherald has retained his place at the top of the order after partnering Travis Head throughout the Ashes, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith remain Australia's established No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Josh Inglis has been included as the reserve batter and wicketkeeper after featuring in two Ashes Tests last summer.

Hazlewood's return is set to create a selection dilemma, with Scott Boland having impressed during the Ashes in the veteran pacer's absence. Boland has claimed 82 wickets in just 19 Tests at an outstanding average of 18.58 and has remained injury-free throughout the period.

Cummins has played only one Test since last July because of a back injury, while Lyon returns after recovering from the hamstring injury that required surgery following the Adelaide Ashes Test.

Australia's Test squad for Bangladesh: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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