Bridgetown [Barbados], June 28 (ANI): Australia captain Pat Cummins was all in praise of "special" Josh Hazlewood, who ripped through the West Indies batting unit in what turned out to be a "great" Test, ending with the Baggy Greens cruising to a 159-run triumph with consummate ease at Kensington Oval.

After getting off to a dodgy start in the first innings, Australia managed to get into a position to challenge the West Indies in the battle for authority. But the tourists eventually gained control, thanks to their experience and winning pedigree. After Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63) and Alex Carey (65) fuelled Australia's second innings to 310, Hazelwood took the onus of enthralling the fans by orchestrating a classic pace onslaught.

With his textbook line and lengths, Hazlwood rattled the Caribbean stars to make quick work of their batting order and forced the hosts to pack on 141 in 33.4 overs. The seasoned quick returned with sizzling figures of 5/43 in the second innings to ensure Australia successfully defended the 301-run target.

"He's special (on Josh Hazlewood), if there's anything in the pitch, he has a good presentation of the seam, bowls the perfect lengths and keeps impressing. He's come off runs in the Sheffield Shield (on Beau Webster), he's got runs in different conditions and keeps keeping the scoreboard ticking," Cummins said after the match.

The West Indies managed to escape with a slender 10-run lead after bundling out Australia on 180 and piling up 190 on the board in the first innings. However, Australia's resilient middle-order responded boldly and ran away with the game in the second innings to turn the contest into a seemingly one-sided affair. However, for Cummins, the majority of the Test was an "even fight" between both sides.

"I think it was a great Test, thought it would be a tight day coming into the game today, we played well though. But for most of the Test, it was an even fight. I thought we could get to 200, but the way the boys batted. Carey out there, I thought we had enough," he added.

Australia will have five days of rest before embarking on their next assignment, the second Test, against the West Indies, which begins on July 3. Cummins laid out their plans for the short period and said, "We'll have a couple of days off, a short turnaround for the next game, we'll fly down over there in a couple of days, have a look at the conditions and plan for the next game." (ANI)

