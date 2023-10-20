Cummins wants top-order to hit top gear

BENGALURU, October 19

Australia’s top-order are working hard to set things right at the World Cup and a batting-friendly wicket like here should provide the right platform to score plenty of runs when they play Pakistan, skipper Pat Cummins said today.

Australia lost their first two matches without crossing 200 runs but won their last game against Sri Lanka to move up to seventh in the standings. However, their top-order has failed to get going despite some promising starts.

Marnus Labuschagne bat at nets. PTI

Marnus Labuschagne is the only Australia batter to score more than 100 runs in the tournament so far and Cummins said it was important they stepped up here, where the team batting first has averaged 335 in the last three ODIs.

“Especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it’s going to be high-scoring, smaller field. The pitch is always really good here,” Cummins said today.

“Batting is super important. I think the way the guys started the last game really set the tone. Mitchell (Marsh) and Davey (Warner) up front from the first over taking the game on. That’s what we want from our players and they’re working really hard, they’re doing all the right things. I’m sure plenty of runs are around the corner,” he said. Pakistan started the tournament with two wins before losing to India and they sit fourth in the standings. Cummins said the Asian side are “well-structured”, identifying Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam as their biggest batting threats while Hasan Ali has been the pick of Pakistan’s fast bowlers with seven wickets. “They have some really good quick bowlers who can do some damage,” Cummins said. “Rizwan’s the leading run scorer, Babar Azam’s always good, a couple of other batters that have scored a lot in ODIs lately. So they’re a really strong side.” — Reuters

