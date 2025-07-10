DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Curtis Campher creates history, secures five wickets in five balls for first-time ever by a player in men's professional cricket

Curtis Campher creates history, secures five wickets in five balls for first-time ever by a player in men's professional cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dublin [Ireland], July 10 (ANI): Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher made history, becoming the first-ever player to take five wickets in five balls in all of men's professional cricket on Thursday.

Advertisement

Campher achieved this accomplishment while playing for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. He secured figures of 5/16 in 2.3 overs.

Campher took all five wickets in his second and third over as Warriors sank from 87/5 to 88 all out in their run-chase of 189 runs. Jared Wilson was the first of the five, out on the second-to-last delivery of the 12th over, and on the next ball, he removed Graham Hume by trapping him leg-before-wicket with a brilliant inswinger on the pads, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

At the start of his next over, the 14th one, Campher was on a hat-trick, securing the wicket of Andy McBrine, who miscued a slog towards deep midwicket. The number 10 Robbie Millar, poking at an outside off-stump ball and number 11 Josh Wilson continued Campher's hot-streak, landing him a well-deserved hat-trick and five wickets in five successive balls.

Campher, who has already achieved four wickets in four balls in T20Is, is not the first player to achieve this feat, as Zimbabwe's women's player Kelis Ndhlovu had done the same for Zimbabwe U19 against Eagles Women in the domestic T20 tournament in 2024.

Advertisement

In 61 T20Is for Ireland, Campher has scored 924 runs at an average of 21.00, with a strike rate of over 125.37 and three fifties in 52 innings. He has also taken 31 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 34.16, with best figures of 4/25. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts