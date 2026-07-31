Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary advanced to the women's 70kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in a closely fought semifinal on Friday, according to ESPN.

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Arundhati produced a composed performance against the experienced Welsh boxer, using her effective counter-punching and accuracy to edge past her opponent in a split decision victory.

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Eccles started aggressively in the opening round and looked to apply early pressure, but Arundhati stayed patient and responded with cleaner punches. A standing count against Eccles late in the round helped the Indian gain momentum, with the judges awarding the round in her favour, according to ESPN.

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The Indian continued to remain in control in the second round despite Eccles receiving strong home support. Arundhati's sharper counters and better timing allowed her to land the more effective punches, with all five judges once again scoring the round in her favour.

Eccles pushed forward in the final round in search of a comeback, but Arundhati held her ground and managed to avoid significant damage. Despite the contest ending in a scrappy fashion, the Indian secured a 4-0 split decision victory to book her place in the gold medal bout, according to ESPN.

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Arundhati's win adds to India's impressive boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with the Indian now set to compete for gold in the women's 70kg final. Earlier in the day, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush Panghal and Preeti Pawar also reached the final at the boxing finals of their respective categories.

India has so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising three gold, nine silver and five bronze. The gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57) and Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47). India have also claimed silver medals through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)

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