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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Basil dedicates maiden international medal to family after historic T47 100m silver

CWG 2026: Basil dedicates maiden international medal to family after historic T47 100m silver

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Indian para-sprinter Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth dedicated the first international medal of his career to his family and coach after clinching silver in the men's T47 100m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, helping India script a historic one-two finish in Glasgow.

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The 21-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds to finish second behind compatriot Dilip Mahadu Gavit, who won gold in a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds. England's Kevin Santos claimed bronze in 10.85 seconds as India celebrated its first-ever 1-2 podium finish in a single event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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An emotional Basil reflected on the struggles his family had endured throughout his journey after securing the biggest achievement of his career.

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Speaking to ANI after the race, he said, "It is my first international medal. I am so happy. My family has my father, mother and two brothers and me. They are very supportive. They also suffered a lot every day because of me. Both of my brothers are also disabled. It is difficult for our family. It (medal) is dedicated to my family and my coach."

Hailing from Veliyancode in Kerala's Malappuram district, Basil was born without his right arm and competes in the T47 classification for athletes with unilateral upper limb impairments or limb absence.

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The silver medal marked a breakthrough moment for the young para-athlete, who has steadily risen through the ranks to establish himself on the international stage. His performance, alongside Gavit's gold-medal run, delivered one of India's most memorable moments of the Games.

Gavit surged clear over the closing stages to set a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds, while Basil held off a late challenge from Santos to ensure India completed a landmark podium sweep in the para athletics sprint event.

The two medals further strengthened India's campaign in Glasgow, taking the country's overall tally to 15 medals at the end of Day 7, comprising three gold, nine silver and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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