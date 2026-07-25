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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Boxer Jadumani Singh storms into men's 55kg pre-quarters

CWG 2026: Boxer Jadumani Singh storms into men's 55kg pre-quarters

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): India's Jadumani Singh put up a dominant performance to defeat Scotland's Aaron Cullen and advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 55kg boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Facing the Scottish boxer in front of a vocal home crowd at the SEC, Jadumani remained unfazed by the partisan atmosphere and controlled the bout from the start, according to Olympics.com.

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The 22-year-old Indian secured a perfect 10 from all judges in the opening round and repeated the feat in the second to register a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory.

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Jadumani will next face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday evening, with a quarterfinal spot at stake. Rehman had received a bye in the preliminary round.

Jadumani, who won silver in the 50kg category at last year's World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida, has moved up to the 55kg division this season. He was also the first Indian boxer to compete at Glasgow 2026.

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India have fielded a 14-member boxing squad at the Commonwealth Games, featuring seven male and seven female pugilists, according to Olympics.com.

Lovlina Borgohain has already secured a medal for India after receiving a bye into the quarterfinals. In Commonwealth Games boxing, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals, meaning a place in the last four guarantees a podium finish.

India's Sachin Siwach will begin his campaign in the men's 60kg category on Saturday, when he takes on Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma in the round of 32. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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