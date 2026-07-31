CWG 2026: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria eyes gold medal after storming into 57kg final

Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria expressed her determination to win the gold medal after securing a place in the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday.

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Lamboria produced a dominant performance to storm into the women's 57kg final as she defeated Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stop Contest (RSC) in the semifinal, and assured India of a silver medal at least.

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Speaking to ANI after her semis victory, Lamboria said she will give her best in the gold medal bout and aims to win the gold medal for India while showcasing the hard work and preparation behind her campaign.

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"I'll try my best to win a gold medal for the country tomorrow. I have to give 100%. I want to showcase here the preparation we've done," she said.

The reigning world champion, who had earlier defeated England's Elise Glynn to reach the last-four stage, showcased her class and controlled the bout from the start, according to ESPN.

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Jaismine used her height advantage effectively in the opening round, staying composed against Maselela's aggressive approach while landing cleaner punches. Her superior accuracy and movement impressed the judges, who awarded her the round unanimously 5-0.

The Indian continued her dominance in the second round, unleashing powerful combinations that forced the referee to give Maselela a standing count. With the Lesotho boxer struggling to respond, Jaismine landed another series of impactful punches, resulting in further standing counts.

After the third standing count, the referee stopped the contest, handing Jaismine a convincing RSC victory and booking her place in the gold medal bout.

The country has now secured 19 medals in Glasgow, including five gold, nine silver and five bronze.

India's gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women's 48kg judo) and Harsh Singh (men's 60kg judo). The country's silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)

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