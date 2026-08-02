CWG 2026: Boxer Narender Berwal wins silver, Gulveer Singh scripts history with bronze in 5000m

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): India added two more medals to its tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with commendable performances in boxing and athletics.

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Indian Boxer Narender Berwal secured the silver medal in the men's 90+ kg category after finishing runner-up to England's Damar Thomas in the final, capping off a historic campaign for Indian boxing.

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With Berwal's podium finish, India concluded its most successful-ever Commonwealth Games boxing campaign with an unprecedented haul of 10 medals, seven gold and three silver.

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Berwal settled for the silver medal in the men's 90+kg boxing event after going down to England's Damar Thomas by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final. Despite a spirited effort, Berwal was outboxed by the English heavyweight, concluding an impressive Commonwealth Games campaign with a podium finish.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh delivered a brilliant tactical race to claim the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event. Displaying exceptional endurance and race awareness, Gulveer produced a strong finishing kick in the final lap to secure third place in a thrilling contest.

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Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

The bronze adds another landmark achievement to his outstanding campaign in Glasgow, coming just days after he clinched a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m.

India concluded its historic Commonwealth Games boxing campaign in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals after Berwal secured a silver medal in the men's 90+kg category on Saturday.

The remarkable performance marked India's most successful-ever outing in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, highlighting the depth, talent and growing dominance of the country's pugilists on the international stage.

India finished atop the boxing medal standings at the Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking haul of seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever performance in the competition's history. (ANI)

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