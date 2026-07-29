CWG 2026: Boxer Sachin Siwach cruises into 60kg semifinals with dominant win

Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the men's 60kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Botswana's Treasure Moremi by a unanimous decision in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, guaranteeing India a medal.

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Sachin delivered a commanding performance from the opening bell, landing a powerful left hook early in the first round and controlling the pace of the contest. Despite a brief stoppage due to Moremi's dressing coming off near his right eye, the Indian boxer maintained his composure and secured the opening round with all five judges scoring in his favour.

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The Indian continued his dominance in the second round, with his quick combinations and sharp left hooks proving too difficult for Moremi to handle. The judges once again awarded the round unanimously to Sachin.

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With the victory within reach, Sachin stayed in control during the final round as Moremi struggled to find momentum. The Indian boxer comfortably completed the bout and sealed a unanimous decision win.

Sachin, who had earlier defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England's William Hewitt in the tournament, will now face Wales' Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinals on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary also secured respective places in the boxing semifinals.

While Arundhati reached the women's 70kg semifinals after defeating New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the quarterfinal, Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the women's 51kg semifinals after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers with a dominant unanimous 5-0 decision in her quarterfinal clash.

So far, India has won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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