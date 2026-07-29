CWG 2026: Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary storms into 51kg semifinals, medal confirmed

Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the women's 51kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers with a dominant unanimous 5-0 decision in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

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Sakshi, who came into the Games in good form after moving back to the 51kg category and beating top Indian boxers during the trials, controlled the bout with a composed performance. She won all three rounds by identical 5-0 margins, using her movement and accurate punches to keep Fryers under pressure, according to ESPN.

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The victory also assured Sakshi of a Commonwealth Games medal. She will now face Canada's Amber-Jane Wall in the semifinal on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout.

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Earlier, Sakshi had defeated Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele in the previous round to book her quarterfinal spot.

More boxing action is lined up for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Arundhati Choudhary taking on New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the women's 70kg quarterfinal.

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The schedule ahead also features Sachin Siwach against Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the men's 60kg quarterfinal, Ankush Yadav facing Seychelles' Jade Micock in the men's 80kg quarterfinal, and Narender Berwal battling Samoa's Michael Seko in the men's 90+kg quarterfinal.

India has enjoyed a successful campaign in Glasgow, winning 12 medals so far -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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