CWG 2026 bronze medalist judoka Unnati receives warm welcome in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medalist judoka Unnati Sharma received a warm welcome back in Dehradun after her medal-winning campaign.

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Unnati claimed the bronze medal after producing a superb Ippon victory over South Africa's Skye Knoester in the bronze-medal contest. Unnati required just 1 minute and 7 seconds to finish the contest, executing a perfectly timed leg hook that sent her opponent onto her back for a clean Ippon--the highest possible score in judo.

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She was welcomed by her family and close friends, who shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Uttarakhand' slogans to celebrate her medal win.

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Unnati was given a grand welcome, including a jeep parade, with banners celebrating her victory.

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Speaking to ANI, she credited her medal win to her parents and had a message of hard work for the youth.

"I feel very proud that I have won a medal for my country and state. I give credit for this medal to my parents. I have been practising Judo for the past 10-12 years. My message to the youth is that one must continue to work hard and walk on the right path," said Unnati.

Indian Judo contingent delivered a fantastic performance at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow, with four medals, including a silver medal, a bronze medal, and two history-making gold medals by Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey.

Harsh Singh won India's historic gold in the men's 60 kg judo event, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

Asmita Dey dominated the women's 48kg, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games on Friday to secure the country's first-ever CWG gold medal in the sport.

Asmita's journey to the top has been one of resilience and determination. Born on March 22, 2003, she overcame financial hardships and personal adversity to rise through the ranks of Indian judo. Currently serving as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, she has now etched her name into the history books with India's maiden Commonwealth Games judo gold.

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)

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