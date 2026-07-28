CWG 2026 bronze medallist Jhandu Kumar eyes Asian Games, Olympic gold

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar expressed his happiness after winning the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and said he aims to continue bringing glory to the country at upcoming major events, including the Asian Games and Olympics.

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Jhandu Kumar secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points.

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Notably, a welcome ceremony was held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Gandhinagar, to honour Jhandu Kumar and Arjuna Awardee coach Rajender Singh Rahelu.

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Speaking to ANI, Jhandu Kumar expressed his immense joy after the achievement, saying the happiness of the moment was beyond words.

"Today is truly a moment of great happiness, and I am so happy that I cannot even describe it. That... I mean, if you look at it, because of this happiness, I haven't slept properly for three days. So you yourself can now estimate how happy I am," he said.

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Jhandu Kumar said his next targets are the Asian Games and the Olympics, where he aims to prepare strongly and win a gold medal for India.

"My next [goals] are the Asian Games and the Olympics. I will prepare for them very well. And I will bring a medal--I will bring a gold medal," he said.

Coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu praised Jhandu's Commonwealth Games medal as a proud moment for India and highlighted his inspiring journey from selling vegetables to reaching the international podium. He added that Jhandu has been training at SAI Gandhinagar since 2023 and described him as a dedicated athlete with a strong work ethic.

"Jhandu has won a medal; one thing is that it is a good thing... it is the start of the Commonwealth Games. It was his first medal, Jhandu Kumar's. And it is a very good thing, a matter of honour, a matter of happiness for India; it is a matter of pride. And for the rest, as you are seeing on all the channels, from selling vegetables to a Commonwealth medal, you can imagine how full of struggle his journey must have been. But since 2023 he has been training with us at SAI Gandhinagar; he trains very well, with dedication, he is a very good boy," he said.

Rajinder Singh Rahelu expressed his joy at Jhandu Kumar's medal, saying the achievement was even more special because he had won a silver medal at the same Commonwealth Games stage 12 years ago in 2014 at Glasgow, and now his student has achieved success there as well.

"I am very happy, because for me this happiness is doubled, that 12 years ago in the Commonwealth I myself won a medal, a silver medal, and 12 years later today on that same stage, the stage in Glasgow where I won a medal, on that same stage my student has won a medal, so it is a matter of great happiness for me," he said.

Rahelu said the team is currently preparing for the Para Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, scheduled for October, while the main long-term goal remains winning a medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

"Next, right now we are preparing for the Para Asian Games in Japan; we are preparing for that. But our main target is a Paralympic medal, which will be in LA (Los Angeles) in 2028; that is the target we are working towards," he said. (ANI)

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