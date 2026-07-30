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Home / Sports / CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold as India add three medals on Day 7, six boxers assure podium finishes

CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold as India add three medals on Day 7, six boxers assure podium finishes

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Wednesday, adding three medals -- including a gold and two silvers -- to its tally, while six boxers stormed into the semifinals to guarantee at least six more podium finishes.

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The day's biggest highlight came in the men's T47 100m, where India scripted a memorable one-two finish. Dilip Mahadu Gavit powered to the gold medal in a Commonwealth Games record time of 10.71 seconds, producing a blistering finish over the final 30 metres, according to ESPN.

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Fellow Indian Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth clinched the silver in 10.83 seconds, edging England's Kevin Santos (10.85s) to complete a historic Indian sweep of the podium.

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Athletics also delivered another medal as long jumper Murali Sreeshankar claimed his second successive Commonwealth Games silver. The 27-year-old registered a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle (8.15m), while Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie took bronze with 8.08m. Sreeshankar also became the first Indian men's long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

Indian boxing enjoyed a flawless day with six pugilists advancing to the semifinals, ensuring at least one bronze medal. Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's 90+kg) all won their quarterfinal bouts to keep India's hopes of multiple boxing gold medals alive.

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Elsewhere in athletics, Manpreet Kaur narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in the women's shot put with a best throw of 17.49m. National record holder Parul Choudhary placed fifth in the women's 3000m steeplechase final after losing contact with the leading pack in the latter stages.

India also received encouraging results in the track events. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final, while Animesh Kujur progressed to the semifinals of the men's 200m. In the men's shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill advanced to the final.

In lawn bowls, Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated Namibia 2-0 in the men's pairs sectional play, while Nayanmoni Saikia bounced back from her opening defeat to beat Caroline Whitehead of the Isle of Man 2-0 in the women's singles, keeping her semifinal hopes alive.

India endured mixed fortunes in the pool. Aryan Nehra finished sixth in the men's 1500m freestyle final, while Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle final. In the para- swimming, Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni reached the men's 50m freestyle S7 final before finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

In para athletics, Sagar Thayat finished sixth with a season-best throw of 51.79m, while Devender Kumar placed seventh with 48.20m in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final.

At the end of Day 7, India had collected 15 medals in Glasgow--three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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